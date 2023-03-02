Could not continue in MVA due to differences: Shinde faction tells SC

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pursuant to Supreme Court’s previous observation that Eknath Shinde led the faction’s move to go against Shiv Sena’s wish to continue with the Maha Vikas Agadi coalition amounted to indiscipline leading to disqualification.

The CM-led faction on Wednesday told the Supreme Court they could not continue to be in coalition with MVA due to differences in ideologies. Shinde further told the court that political dissent did not mean voluntarily giving up membership in the political party. He said that there was nothing wrong with it as there could not be a headless government in the state and BJP had supported the camp, with whom they have a pre-poll alliance.

“Speaker is the constitutionally designated authority to decide disqualification issue. We never said that Shiv Sena shouldn’t form the government. We’re just saying that we don’t want to go with the MVA, our ideologies are at loggerheads. The pendency of disqualification proceedings is no ground to prevent an MLA from voting. A speaker can definitely wait till the disqualification. He should be keen to prove his majority,” Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul submitted before the Constitution bench.

Considering Kaul’s submissions, the bench said that the Uddhav faction was correct in contending that CM Shinde was only called to form the government only because of Speaker’s failure to disqualify him.

Also in top court

Adani-Hindenburg row: Order on panel today

Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its order on the petitions pertaining to the Adani-Hindenburg row. Order is expected on the formation of an expert committee to look into changes required in the regulatory framework for the protection of investors.

Verdict on body for ECI appointments

Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver verdicts on pleas seeking an appointment of members of the Election Commission by a collegium. One of the suggestions made before the Court was to have a “collegium” comprising the PM, the CJI and the Leader of the Opposition to select election commissioners.

