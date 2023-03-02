Gujarat Assembly suspends 19 opposition MLAs

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A total of 19 opposition Congress and AAP MLAs were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly for a day on Wednesday, after they raised anti-BJP chants before leaving the House over the issue of a fake police trainee. Congress’s 16 MLAs and three AAP MLAs, who were present in the House, staged a walkout in protest when Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary rejected the Congress demand for an urgent discussion on the matter.

Rushikesh Patel, the minister for legislative and parliamentary affairs, moved a resolution on suspending the opposition MLAs for a day on the grounds that they had “pre-planned” to raise slogans. On Tuesday, the office of the state DGP announced that Mayur Tadvi had been caught training as a trainee PSI on forged documents.

AHMEDABAD: A total of 19 opposition Congress and AAP MLAs were suspended from the Gujarat Assembly for a day on Wednesday, after they raised anti-BJP chants before leaving the House over the issue of a fake police trainee. Congress’s 16 MLAs and three AAP MLAs, who were present in the House, staged a walkout in protest when Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary rejected the Congress demand for an urgent discussion on the matter. Rushikesh Patel, the minister for legislative and parliamentary affairs, moved a resolution on suspending the opposition MLAs for a day on the grounds that they had “pre-planned” to raise slogans. On Tuesday, the office of the state DGP announced that Mayur Tadvi had been caught training as a trainee PSI on forged documents.