Haryana man held for stealing G20 event' flower pots

The Gurugram police had on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the case after a video of two men allegedly stealing the flower pots went viral on the social media

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old property dealer for allegedly stealing flower pots earmarked for the beautification of a G20 Summit event in Gurugram. 

Sources said that one Manmohan (50), a resident of Gandhinagar colony, was arrested while the role of an official of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is under the scanner as the accused claimed that he picked up the pots on the latter’s directions. 

The Gurugram police had on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with the case after a video of two men allegedly stealing the flower pots went viral on the social media. The alleged theft took place on Monday in front of the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. 

