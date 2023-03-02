Hathras gang-rape-murder: main accused gets life imprisonment, 3 others acquitted 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The three men accused in the Hathras gang rape and murder case, which sparked outrage across the country and worldwide, have been acquitted by an SC/ST court in the district while one has been held guilty, whose sentence will be announced post lunch on Thursday.

The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused, his lawyer Munna Singh Pundir said.

The case pertains to the 2020 incident where a Dalit minor was brutally gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14, 2020.

She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

Not just that, the victim was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking accusations of a cover-up and widespread condemnation of Yogi Adityanath’s government.

The court held Sandeep (20) guilty under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, a lesser charge than section 302 (murder).

Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted in the case that triggered outrage and put the Yogi Adityanath government in the dock over law and order in the state.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 against Sandeep.

The charge sheet in the case was filed by CBI in the SC/ST court here against all the four accused for murder and gang rape, and under sections of the SC/ST Act.

Lawyer Seema Kushwaha, who is representing the Dalit victim's family, said they will challenge the verdict in the high court.

(With inputs from Online Desk and PTI)

