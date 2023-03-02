Home Nation

India’s pushback on UK raising BBC’s survey

“He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,’’ said sources.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

UK Foreign Secy-EAM

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday firmly told visiting his British counterpart James Cleverly that all entities working in India must fully comply with the law of the land, after the latter brought up the recent tax survey on BBC offices, during their bilateral meeting here.

“He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations,’’ said sources. Cleverly is here for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet. The income tax department had searched BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai over allegations of non-compliance of tax norms. The survey found discrepancies in transfer pricing documentation, the tax department later claimed. The Opposition, however, had alleged that the action was in retaliation to a docuseries aired by BBC on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“The conversations I had with him are best to keep with him. I did raise it,” Cleverly told Reuters. “One of the advantages of having such a strong and professional relationship with Dr Jaishankar is I am able to bring up, and indeed he brings up with me, some of these sensitive issues. I did raise it with him,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp