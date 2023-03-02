Home Nation

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in New Delhi, to attend 8th Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Meloni at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Published: 02nd March 2023 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi greets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during Meloni’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

PM Modi greets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during Meloni’s ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday as she arrived here on a state visit, seeking closer ties in the defence and economic sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Meloni at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

Modi and Meloni are scheduled to hold talks on bilateral, regional and global issues Thursday afternoon.

"Both sides will take stock of the progress on the key outcomes of the November 2020 Summit, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said ahead of the visit.

Meloni was received at the airport by Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar.

The Italian prime minister is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation.

Meloni will also be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue, which will get underway in the evening.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the Italian prime minister as well.

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

The multifaceted bilateral relationship is based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of green energy, science and technology, defence and marked by convergence on regional and global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums, it added.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will co-chair a business roundtable on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Giorgia Meloni Italian Prime Minister 
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp