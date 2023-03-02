Home Nation

Jharkhand: BJP-backed AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary wins Ramgarh bypoll

The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Published: 02nd March 2023 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

RamgarhBypollJharkhand

AJSU Party's Sunita Choudhary; Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash beats a 'dhol' to celebrate the victory. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMGARH: AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary won the by-poll to Jharkhand's Ramgarh seat on Thursday, defeating UPA-backed Congress' Bajrang Mahto by a margin of 21,970 votes, the Election Commission said.

The AJSU Party, which tied up with the BJP for the by-poll, secured 1,15,669 votes, while the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, bagged 93,699 votes after the completion of counting, it said.

Counting of votes for the Ramgarh assembly by-election began at 8 am.

A voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent was recorded in the bypoll, which was held on February 27.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, were in the fray, the contest was mainly between the Congress and the AJSU Party.

The by-election was necessitated due to the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramgarh bypoll Jharkhand Sunita Choudhary AJSU Party
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp