Lucknow Diary: Special 9-day celebration to mark Ram Navmi  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Spl 9-day celebration to mark Ram Navmi

In a first, the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have decided to hold a nine-day extravaganza, comprising ancient sports events and cultural programmes in Ayodhya to mark Ram Navami in March-end. The event would be known as Shri Ram Janma Mahotsav which will start on March 21. The idea is to increase the engagement of people in the festival. The development also comes amid Trust’s plans to open the temple for people by January next year. While the function would be organised around the temple where the idols are placed, the events would engage ‘Ram Bhakts’.

Honour for 2 best MLAs from treasury & Oppn

The UP Legislative Assembly is set to start a new precedence by giving the best legislator award to two members, one from the treasury benches and the other from the opposition. Speaker Satish Mahana has already tabled the first report of the rules committee (for the best legislator award) in the assembly. A team will be deputed to look for names of eligible members on the basis of their conduct in the constituency and in the House. All the 403 members can apply for the award. The committee, headed by Speaker and comprising CM, Dy CM, LoP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, a senior member and a journalist, will unanimously take decision.

Work on Dhannipur mosque to begin soon

The path to construction of Dhannipur mosque, the alternative to Babari masjid in Ayodhya, is likely to be clear soon as the decision on the issue of change in land use is to be taken up and settled in the board meeting of Ayodhya Development Authority this week. With the change in the use of five-acre land, which is agricultural, for construction of mosque will pave way for the construction of a mosque over 3,500-square metre, a 4-storey super speciality hospital, a community kitchen over 24,150 sq metre, a museum over 500-sq metre along with an Indo-Islamic Research Centre over 2300-sq metre area.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Spl 9-day celebration to mark Ram Navmi In a first, the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have decided to hold a nine-day extravaganza, comprising ancient sports events and cultural programmes in Ayodhya to mark Ram Navami in March-end. The event would be known as Shri Ram Janma Mahotsav which will start on March 21. The idea is to increase the engagement of people in the festival. The development also comes amid Trust’s plans to open the temple for people by January next year. While the function would be organised around the temple where the idols are placed, the events would engage ‘Ram Bhakts’. Honour for 2 best MLAs from treasury & Oppn The UP Legislative Assembly is set to start a new precedence by giving the best legislator award to two members, one from the treasury benches and the other from the opposition. Speaker Satish Mahana has already tabled the first report of the rules committee (for the best legislator award) in the assembly. A team will be deputed to look for names of eligible members on the basis of their conduct in the constituency and in the House. All the 403 members can apply for the award. The committee, headed by Speaker and comprising CM, Dy CM, LoP, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, a senior member and a journalist, will unanimously take decision. Work on Dhannipur mosque to begin soon The path to construction of Dhannipur mosque, the alternative to Babari masjid in Ayodhya, is likely to be clear soon as the decision on the issue of change in land use is to be taken up and settled in the board meeting of Ayodhya Development Authority this week. With the change in the use of five-acre land, which is agricultural, for construction of mosque will pave way for the construction of a mosque over 3,500-square metre, a 4-storey super speciality hospital, a community kitchen over 24,150 sq metre, a museum over 500-sq metre along with an Indo-Islamic Research Centre over 2300-sq metre area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Namita bajpai Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com