Home Nation

Moo matters! Chhattisgarh's Balod first collectorate to go organic with dung paint

At a time when key government buildings tend to look modern and posh, and authorities are ready to go the extra mile to enhance aesthetics, the collectorate in Chhattisgarh’s Balod has gone organic. 

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

​ Balod district collector Kuldeep Sharma painting the walls of the collectorate building to promote natural paint ​

​ Balod district collector Kuldeep Sharma painting the walls of the collectorate building to promote natural paint ​

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  At a time when key government buildings tend to look modern and posh, and authorities are ready to go the extra mile to enhance aesthetics, the collectorate in Chhattisgarh’s Balod has gone organic. 
In what may be the first such move in the country, the entire collectorate building in Balod, 110 km from Raipur, is getting a coat of eco-friendly natural paint with cow dung as the key ingredient. 

The move is a follow-up to the Bhupesh Baghel-led government’s decision in December last to get all government buildings and schools painted with natural emulsion. Balod already has units that manufacture cow dung-based non-toxic, odourless paint, which is 30% cheaper than those from multinational companies. These units have been set up in cattle shelters, where women self-help groups are engaged. There are similar plants in other districts as well.

“Not just the collectorate, we are also covering government offices, schools and angadwadi centres with coats of the natural paint derived from cow-dung. The state’s initiative on using cost-effective cow dung-based paints, encouraged under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, has attained wide recognition owing to its cost-effective, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, odourless qualities,” said Balod district collector Kuldeep Sharma. 

According to government officials, the state’s move is unique as it has the potential to boost the rural economy by increasing the income of women, besides fostering innovation in the production of environment-friendly paint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balod organic dung paint
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp