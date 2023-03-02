Home Nation

NIA attaches property of Mushtaq 'Latram', the accomplice behind 1999 IA plane hijack

Published: 02nd March 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of top militant commander and Al Umar Chief Mushtaq Zargar, who was among three militants released in exchange of passengers of hijacked Indian airlines plane in 1999 and is presently in Pakistan, in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar.

The NIA team assisted by police and paramilitary personnel attached the house of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram at Gani Mohalla area of Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar today morning.

The house on two marlas of land was attached by the NIA under the provisions of UAPA.

Zargar, the top militant commander, was chief of Al-Umar Mujahideen militant outfit. He was arrested on May 15, 1992 by security personnel from downtown Srinagar.

However, Zargar alongwith Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar were released by then BJP government in exchange of passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Zargar, who was designated a terrorist by the Government of India under the Fourth Schedule of UAPA, is presently in Pakistan.

The attaching of Zargar’s house comes a few days after J&K’s police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) attached 4 houses in Srinagar for allegedly willfully providing shelter to militants.

Of the four houses attached, three were located at Barthana, Qamerwari and one at Sangam, Eidgah in Srinagar.

Earlier, in December last year, the house of wanted Jaish militant Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo was demolished by authorities. The authorities said the house was built on encroached government land.

Nengroo has been designated as a terrorist by the Government of India under the UAPA.

