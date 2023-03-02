Home Nation

SC refers to impact of 'big money' & 'partisan media' on Election Commission of India case: Reports

The Court was rendering its decision on a batch of pleas challenging the current system of appointing members of the Election Commission of India.

Published: 02nd March 2023 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the appointment of members of the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be done on the advice of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition (or the leader of the single largest opposition party) in the Lok Sabha, Bar and Bench reported.

The Court was rendering its decision on a batch of pleas challenging the current system of appointing members of the ECI on the ground that the executive enjoys the power to make appointments in violation of Article 324(2) of the Constitution of India, the report said.

A Constitution Bench comprising Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar noted that "the faith of the electorate in the very process, which underlies democracy itself, stands shaken. The impact of 'big money' and its power to influence elections, the influence of certain sections of media, makes it also absolutely imperative that the appointment of the Election Commission, which has been declared by this Court to be the guardian of the citizenry and its Fundamental Rights, becomes a matter, which cannot be postponed further," the Live Law reported.

In the judgment pronounced by Justice Joseph, the Court noted that there is a huge surge in the role of money power and criminalisation of politics and that a large section of the media has abdicated its role and become partisan, Bar and Bench report noted.

Justice Rastogi, according to the report, added that the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner should be in a like manner and on like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Further, the removal of election commissioners would be made only on the recommendation of the Chief Election Commissioner. He further opined that it was desirable that grounds for removal of other election commissioners shall be the same as the Chief, the report added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Election Commission of India ECI
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp