Supreme Court directs TN to reconsider early release of Sri Lankan convict

Considering earlier orders, a bench of Justices AS Oka and Rajesh Bindal noted that the petitioner intended to go back to Sri Lanka pursuant to his release.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the issue of premature release of a Sri Lankan convict, who has undergone nearly 35 years of incarceration within three weeks. 

Considering earlier orders, a bench of Justices AS Oka and Rajesh Bindal noted that the petitioner intended to go back to Sri Lanka pursuant to his release.  The court further directed for shifting him to appropriate transit camp to be decided by the State Government.

“It is not the case of the State Government or the Union of India that there are any other offences committed by the petitioner. Therefore, considering the overall factual scenario and nationality of the petitioner, the case of the petitioner for pre-mature release will have to be reconsidered by the State Government in the light of the policy dated February 1, 2018 or any other relevant policy which is applicable to the petitioner.

We direct the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider the issue of pre-mature release of the petitioner in the light of what is observed in this order within a maximum period of three weeks from today,” the court said in its order. 

The court’s order came in a plea which was filed by one Rajan who was convicted to suffer life imprisonment. It was stated in his plea that his pre mature release was earlier considered by the state in terms of Policy dated 1st February, 2018 but was rejected on the ground of seriousness of the crime committed and the affect on the trial due to his release. 

Apprising the bench of state’s decision of setting up transit camps, Tamil Nadu Govt had submitted that he can be shifted to an appropriate transit camp in case the court directs the same.

