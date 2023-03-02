Triveni of work, work culture of our governments and workers' commitment behind BJP's win: PM 

Online Desk By

A jubilant PM Modi on Thursday credited BJP's consistent wins to the triveni of work and work culture of its governments and its workers' commitment to service.

Minorities were made fearful about BJP for years but people of Goa and now from northeast have exposed the propaganda, he went on to say.

There was also a personal note in his speech at the BJP headquarters. Some people saying 'mar ja Modi', country is saying 'mat ja (don't go away) Modi', the PM said.

His speech to a BJP party celebrating electoral success in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya, where it is expected to joined hands with CM Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party again despite a poor showing, came after tweets where he praised the workers and made a promise to enhance development in the North East.

"Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state’s growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots," the PM tweeted.

When it came to Nagaland, the PM noted, "The double-engine government will keep working for the state’s progress. I laud our party workers for their hard work which ensured this result.”

Finally, for Meghalaya, Modi said that his party "will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory" of the state.

"Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted his thanks to the people of the three states:

A historic day for the Northeast. I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP once again.



It is a victory of pro-development politics that the BJP has delivered in Tripura under PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership.



Together we will move ahead and build a prosperous Tripura. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2023

