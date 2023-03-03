Appoint disabled lawyer as Gujarat High Court judge, says SC collegium 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to bringing greater inclusion for persons with disabilities, SC collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of disabled Advocate Moxa Kiran Thakker as judge of the Gujarat High Court. The three-member collegium said that appointing Thakker, a person with a disability, would bring greater inclusion.

The collegium also recommended the elevation of a trial court lawyerDevan Desai as judge of Gujarat HC. Desai’s name has been recommended by noting that his 52 years of experience as a trial court lawyer “would be an asset, particularly in dealing with civil and commercial work in the High Court of Gujarat”.

In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended the elevation of Scheduled Tribe lawyer Kardak Ete for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. “The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court”, it noted.

NEW DELHI: With a view to bringing greater inclusion for persons with disabilities, SC collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of disabled Advocate Moxa Kiran Thakker as judge of the Gujarat High Court. The three-member collegium said that appointing Thakker, a person with a disability, would bring greater inclusion. The collegium also recommended the elevation of a trial court lawyerDevan Desai as judge of Gujarat HC. Desai’s name has been recommended by noting that his 52 years of experience as a trial court lawyer “would be an asset, particularly in dealing with civil and commercial work in the High Court of Gujarat”. In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended the elevation of Scheduled Tribe lawyer Kardak Ete for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. “The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court”, it noted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });