Home Nation

Appoint disabled lawyer as Gujarat High Court judge, says SC collegium 

In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended the elevation of Scheduled Tribe lawyer Kardak Ete for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to bringing greater inclusion for persons with disabilities, SC collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of disabled Advocate Moxa Kiran Thakker as judge of the Gujarat High Court. The three-member collegium said that appointing Thakker, a person with a disability, would bring greater inclusion. 

The collegium also recommended the elevation of a trial court lawyerDevan Desai as judge of Gujarat HC. Desai’s name has been recommended by noting that his 52 years of experience as a trial court lawyer “would be an asset, particularly in dealing with civil and commercial work in the High Court of Gujarat”.

In a separate resolution, the collegium recommended the elevation of Scheduled Tribe lawyer Kardak Ete for appointment as a judge of the Gauhati High Court. “The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Tribe. Besides his own competence and standing at the Bar, the appointment of Kardak Ete will bring greater diversity and inclusion to the High Court”, it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
collegium disabilities inclusion
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp