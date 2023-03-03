Home Nation

Bus carrying DU students overturns in Himachal, one dead, 40 injured

By PTI

BILASPUR: A private bus carrying a group of Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned here on Friday, leaving a young woman dead and 40 others injured, officials said.

There were 44 people in the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators for the group, SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg said.

The accident took place on the Chandigarh-Manali road.

One student, hailing from Jaipur, was crushed to death while four others suffered fractures and rest minor injuries, the officials said.

Speaking to PTI, Kamala Nehru College principal (Officiating) Dr Kalpana Bhakuni said that the college is in touch with the parents of all the students.

"We are still trying to assess the situation. It is too early to comment. We are in touch with the families," Bhakuni said over the phone.

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital.

One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus.

The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, the SDM said.

