Home Nation

Data protection bill not sent to IT panel, Minister Vaishnaw's 'big thumbs up' claim untrue: Karti

In 2021, the govt withdrew an earlier version of the bill after a slew of changes suggested by  Joint Parliamentary Committee and promised to come up with a new bill, which it did late last year.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has termed as "untrue" Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement that the parliamentary IT committee has given a "thumbs up" to the revised draft of the data protection bill, and said the bill has not been formally sent to the panel.

Karti Chidambaram's party colleague and former chief of the parliamentary IT panel Shashi Tharoor called for widespread consultation on the bill.

Vaishnaw on Thursday said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has given a "thumbs up" for the revised draft of the data protection law.

Vaishnaw, a bureaucrat turned politician who presently handles the IT portfolio, said an advanced copy of the revised bill on data protection was shared with the committee.

Reacting to Vaishnaw's remarks, Congress' Lok Sabha MP and member of the IT panel Karti Chidambaram said, "IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Standing Committee on Communications and IT has approved the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022. As a Member of the Committee, I would like to categorically state that the Bill has not been approved."

The draft bill was released for public consultation in November 2022 and in December, during a discussion on citizens' privacy and data security, the Committee also held a preliminary discussion on the draft bill, he said, adding that members raised a number of issues with the draft.

Parliamentary procedure mandates that a bill after introduction in the House, the Speaker or Chairman may recommend it for examination to the Committee, Chidambaram said on Twitter on Thursday night.

"The DPDP Bill has not been formally sent to the Committee & hence a 'big thumbs up' claimed by Ashwini Vaishnaw is untrue," he said.

Vaishnaw, while speaking in Mumbai had said, "I would like to share some good news that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications before this bill is taken to the Parliament, they have given a big thumbs up."

In 2021, the government withdrew an earlier version of the same bill after a slew of changes suggested by a Joint Parliamentary Committee and promised to come up with a new bill, which it did late last year.

Reacting to Chidambaram's remarks, former chief of the IT panel and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "That's worrying. A Bill of this importance should benefit from widespread consultation & support to be effective. Hope it is formally referred to the Committee. After so many delays a couple of months won't matter," Tharoor said Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
data protection bill Ashwini Vaishnaw Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp