Former CJI A.M Ahmadi passes away

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India A.M. Ahmadi passed away in Delhi on Thursday, following an age-related illness.

As per sources, he died at a private hospital in the national capital.

Born in Surat, Justice Ahmadi entered the legal profession in 1954 with his enrolment in Bombay.

Ahmadi was the chief justice from 1994 to 1997. He was the only Chief Justice of India who started at the very lowest rank to rise to the highest position of the Indian judiciary and became the third Muslim ever to serve as chief justice of India.

He received the degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from six of the most reputable Indian universities and also was one of the authors of numerous path-breaking judgements.

During his time at the Supreme Court, Justice Ahmadi authored 232 judgments and was a part of 811 benches.

His expertise ranged from constitutional law to human rights, freedom of speech, criminal, taxation, centre-state and interstate relations. He was also the Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

A man of principles, he did not shy away from controversial judgements. He dissented in the Judges' case, wrote a separate judgement in the Bommai's case, passed the midnight judgement against General Vaidya's assassins and formed a part of the minority in a judgement relating to Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act to be unconstitutional.

Apart from being one of the longest-serving Chief Justices of India, he also shouldered the responsibility of heading various Commissions and was contributing actively to the field of Arbitrations till the end of his life.

