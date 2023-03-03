Home Nation

Former CJI A.M Ahmadi passes away

He was the only Chief Justice of India who started at the very lowest rank to rise to the highest position of the Indian judiciary.

Published: 03rd March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former CJI  A.M Ahmadi

Former CJI  A.M Ahmadi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India A.M. Ahmadi passed away in Delhi on Thursday, following an age-related illness.

As per sources, he died at a private hospital in the national capital.

Born in Surat, Justice Ahmadi entered the legal profession in 1954 with his enrolment in Bombay.

Ahmadi was the chief justice from 1994 to 1997. He was the only Chief Justice of India who started at the very lowest rank to rise to the highest position of the Indian judiciary and became the third Muslim ever to serve as chief justice of India.

He received the degree of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) from six of the most reputable Indian universities and also was one of the authors of numerous path-breaking judgements. 

During his time at the Supreme Court, Justice Ahmadi authored 232 judgments and was a part of 811 benches. 

His expertise ranged from constitutional law to human rights, freedom of speech, criminal, taxation, centre-state and interstate relations. He was also the Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University.

A man of principles, he did not shy away from controversial judgements. He dissented in the Judges' case, wrote a separate judgement in the Bommai's case, passed the midnight judgement against General Vaidya's assassins and formed a part of the minority in a judgement relating to Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act to be unconstitutional.

Apart from being one of the longest-serving Chief Justices of India, he also shouldered the responsibility of heading various Commissions and was contributing actively to the field of Arbitrations till the end of his life.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A.M. Ahmadi Former Chief Justice of India
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp