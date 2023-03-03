Home Nation

G20 meet: Jaishankar and Qin discuss border row

The duo held discussions on the G20 framework and also about restoring peace in the border areas. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at G20 meeting. (Photo | Twitter)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang the first such meeting after the latter became the Chinese foreign minister in December. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes.

“Met the Chinese FM on the sidelines of the G20 meet. Our discussions were focussed on addressing the current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquility in the border areas. We also spoke about the G20 agenda,’’ said Jaishankar.

The duo held discussions on the G20 framework and also about restoring peace in the border areas. India has been maintaining its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

