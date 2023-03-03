Home Nation

House of third man linked to Umesh Pal murder accused Atiq Ahmed being demolished

On Thursday, a two-storey building owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Atiq Ahmed, was demolished. A day before that, the house of Zafar Ahmed was also demolished.

Published: 03rd March 2023 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Atiq Ahmed

Gangster and former Samajwadi Party member Atiq Ahmed (File|PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Authorities began bulldozing the house of a criminal allegedly linked to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed here on Friday amid heavy police deployment, the third such demolition in three days.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) officials arrived at the house of Mashookuddin, who has dozens of cases registered against him, in Puramufti area on Friday afternoon with bulldozers and other heavy-duty earth movers and began pulling down the structure.

PDA officials said the house was built illegally.

Police and administration officials were present in large numbers as the demolition progressed.

Mashookuddin is said to be closely associated with Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat prison.

This is the third consecutive day of PDA action against "illegal" structures built by people linked to Atiq Ahmed, who has been booked by UP police in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and his two security personnel last week.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed in the assembly that his government would destroy the mafia in the state.

On Thursday, a two-storey building in Dhoomanganj area owned by Safdar Ali, an alleged arms trader linked to Atiq Ahmed, was demolished. A day before that, the house of Zafar Ahmed, another alleged aide of Atiq Ahmed, was demolished in the city.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with police on Monday.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

ALSO READ | Jailed Atiq Ahmed moves SC claiming he may be killed in fake encounter by UP police

On Wednesday, Atiq Ahmed, 61, moved the Supreme Court for protection claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" the case and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In his plea, he also referred to Adityanath's statement in the assembly and claimed there is a "genuine and perceptible threat" to his and his family members' lives.

He has sought directions to the Centre, the state government and others to protect his life against the "open, direct and immediate threat" from high state functionaries of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Adityanath has often spoken about the actions taken by his government to improve law and order in the state, including frequent reference to bulldozers to raze illegal property of criminals and the mafia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atiq Ahmed Prayagraj Development Authority Umesh Pal BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp