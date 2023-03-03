Meet first women MLAs from Nagaland

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Social workers Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who contested as the candidates of the ruling NDPP, created history by becoming the first women ever to get elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, a US-educated lawyer, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes at the Dimapur III seat.

Kruse won from the Western Angami seat in Kohima district, defeating Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by just 7 votes. An ecstatic Kruse said, “We need women in decision-making bodies.” “It’s a victory of my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me,” said Jakhalu.

GUWAHATI: Social workers Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who contested as the candidates of the ruling NDPP, created history by becoming the first women ever to get elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, a US-educated lawyer, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes at the Dimapur III seat. Kruse won from the Western Angami seat in Kohima district, defeating Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by just 7 votes. An ecstatic Kruse said, “We need women in decision-making bodies.” “It’s a victory of my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me,” said Jakhalu.