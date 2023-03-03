Home Nation

Meet first women MLAs from Nagaland

Kruse won from Western Angami seat in Kohima district, defeating Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by just 7 votes.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs Hekani Jakhalu & Salhoutuonuo Kruse. (Photo | Twitter, @AlongImna)

MLAs Hekani Jakhalu & Salhoutuonuo Kruse. (Photo | Twitter, @AlongImna)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Social workers Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, who contested as the candidates of the ruling NDPP, created history by becoming the first women ever to get elected to the Nagaland Assembly. Jakhalu, a US-educated lawyer, defeated Azheto Zhimomi of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes at the Dimapur III seat. 

Kruse won from the Western Angami seat in Kohima district, defeating Keneizhakho Nakhro, an independent candidate, by just 7 votes. An ecstatic Kruse said, “We need women in decision-making bodies.”  “It’s a victory of my team and my constituency. I am grateful to the people for believing in me,” said Jakhalu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDPP Nagaland Salhoutuonuo Kruse
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp