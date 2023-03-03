Military ties: Oz defence officers visit  India on first exchange programme

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to bolster military ties, a team from the Australian Defence Forces has commenced a visit to India on March 1 under the inaugural ‘General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers Exchange Programme’.

The 15-member Australian contingent, includes four female officers from the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force. Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for India and Australia to introduce young defence officers to each other’s operational environments and boost the bilateral relationship.”

“In 2022, in recognition of the contributions of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the importance of deepening our defence relationship, the Australian and Indian governments announced an Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme named in his honour,” the Australian High Commissioner said.

Australian officers, during the programme, will be hosted by fifteen officers from the Indian Armed Forces of similar rank and will visit Indian defence establishments across four cities. The programme will include visits to the Air Force Academy, College of Defence Management, DRDO, and naval facilities in Goa.

The programme provides a valuable opportunity for Australian officers to observe the training and practices of India’s military and foster greater understanding and cooperation.

Officers will visit Air Force Academy, DRDO

Australian officers will be hosted by 15 officers from the Indian Armed Forces of similar rank, and will visit Indian defence establishments across four cities. The programme includes visits to the Air Force Academy, College of Defence Management, DRDO, etc.

NEW DELHI: In a step to bolster military ties, a team from the Australian Defence Forces has commenced a visit to India on March 1 under the inaugural ‘General Rawat India-Australia Young Defence Officers Exchange Programme’. The 15-member Australian contingent, includes four female officers from the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force. Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for India and Australia to introduce young defence officers to each other’s operational environments and boost the bilateral relationship.” “In 2022, in recognition of the contributions of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the importance of deepening our defence relationship, the Australian and Indian governments announced an Australia-India Young Defence Officers’ Exchange Programme named in his honour,” the Australian High Commissioner said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Australian officers, during the programme, will be hosted by fifteen officers from the Indian Armed Forces of similar rank and will visit Indian defence establishments across four cities. The programme will include visits to the Air Force Academy, College of Defence Management, DRDO, and naval facilities in Goa. The programme provides a valuable opportunity for Australian officers to observe the training and practices of India’s military and foster greater understanding and cooperation. Officers will visit Air Force Academy, DRDO Australian officers will be hosted by 15 officers from the Indian Armed Forces of similar rank, and will visit Indian defence establishments across four cities. The programme includes visits to the Air Force Academy, College of Defence Management, DRDO, etc.