Home Nation

No joint statement in foreign ministers’ meet as Ukraine issue takes centre stage

“We worked hard to get on the same page but there were a few differences. The good point is that on most issues we all were in agreement,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

G-20

A worker carries flags of participating countries to be placed at the opening session of the G20 foreign ministers meeting, in New Delhi, India on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (Photo |AP0

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The G20 foreign ministers’ meet concluded in New Delhi on Thursday without a joint statement due to sharp rift between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict despite efforts by host India to bridge the differences. 

“We worked hard to get on the same page but there were a few differences. The good point is that on most issues we all were in agreement,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. However, a ‘Chair’s summary and outcome document’ was issued for the first time in a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting. The document mentioned two paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict but the footnote said all countries, except Russia and China, agreed to them. The two paragraphs were taken from G20’s Bali declaration.

Notably, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with each other on the sidelines of the meeting. “I spoke with Lavrov and asked him to end this aggression and bring about peace through dialogue and diplomacy. I also requested him to release Paul Whelan (former US marine facing a 16-year jail term in Russia after he was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of spying),” said Blinken adding that there were many issues which every member had a consensus on.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said Russia did not reject any proposal to find a political solution to the Ukraine conflict. Praising India’s efforts in this direction, he said: “Our relationship with India is characterised as special strategic partnership... We appreciate the dignified position of India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 foreign ministers’ meet New Delhi Ukraine conflict
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp