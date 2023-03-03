Home Nation

Six dead in road accident in Faridabad

The victims were residents of Palwal who were coming to Faridabad from Gurugram in the Maruti Alto car, the police said, adding that all six died on the spot.

By PTI

FARIDABAD: Six people died when a speeding dumper rammed a car on the Faridabad-Gurugram road here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night near the Mangar police post, they said.

The victims were residents of Palwal who were coming to Faridabad from Gurugram in the Maruti Alto car, the police said, adding that all six died on the spot.

They have been sent to BK Hospital in the district, police officials said. They said the victims were in the 18-25 age group. They were identified as Putin, Jatin, Akash, Sandeep, Baljit and Vishal.

Police have seized the dumper but the driver fled the spot.

