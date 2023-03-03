Home Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever, doctors said on Friday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

