Truck rams into bus in Haryana, eight killed

Published: 03rd March 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AMBALA: Eight people were killed and around 15 injured on Friday when a truck rammed into a bus near the village Kakkar Majra in this district, police said.

The incident took place on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar National Highway near village Kakkar Majra, which is around 25 km, when the bus from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was on its way to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Three passengers of the bus were getting off at Kakkar Majra when the truck rammed into it, police said.

The injured were admitted in civil hospitals at Ambala City and Naraingarh. Most of the occupants in the bus were migrant labourers engaged in construction works, police said.

The deceased and injured were pulled out from the bus with the help of passersby. The truck driver has been arrested.

