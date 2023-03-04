Home Nation

Centre okays launch of nano liquid DAP fertilisers, says will benefit farmers

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

Published: 04th March 2023 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a farmer sowing fertilizer used for representative purposes only. (Photo | H Jashwanth Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government has approved the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser for the benefit of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

"After nano urea, the government has now given approval to nano DAP as well," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

He tweeted that this is one more achievement towards achieving self-sufficiency in fertilisers. This is going to benefit farmers, Mandaviya said.

On Friday, IFFCO managing director U S Awasthi tweeted that the IFFCO Nano DAP has been approved by the ministry of agriculture and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results.

"IFFCO will manufacture #NanoDAP; a game changer for Indian agriculture & economy," he tweeted.

In December, Awasthi had said IFFCO would soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600 per 500-ml bottle, a move that will help India save foreign exchange and also reduce government subsidies significantly.

One bottle will be equivalent to one bag of DAP, which currently costs Rs 1,350.

IFFCO is also planning to launch nano-potash, nano-zinc and nano-copper fertilisers, he had said.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea.

It has set up many manufacturing plants in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to produce nano urea.

There is no government subsidy on nano urea and it is being sold at Rs 240 per bottle.

For conventional urea, the government provides a huge subsidy to ensure that the farmers get the soil nutrient at a reasonable price.

The country's domestic urea production is around 26 million tonnes, while demand is about 35 million tonnes.

The gap is met through imports.

India also imports DAP and MoP (muriate of potash) in huge quantities to meet its domestic demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Mandaviya Agriculture Fertilizers Nano liquid DAP
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp