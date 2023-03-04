Home Nation

Centre snooping on me, claims Rahul in UK; BJP calls claim 'hallucination'

Rahul also claimed that he has been warned by Intelligence Bureau officers about his phone conversations being recorded.

Published: 04th March 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivering a lecture at Cambridge Judge Business School as a Visiting Fellow, on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long trip to the UK, on Friday claimed that he — along with several other Opposition leaders — is under surveillance and that democracy is under attack in India.

The remarks, made during a lecture at Cambridge University, drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of maligning the country’s image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.

Delivering a lecture at the Cambridge Judge Business School on ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st century’, Rahul said there is a constant assault on the media and on the democratic architecture in India.

“Indian democracy is under pressure and is under attack. I am an Opposition leader and we are navigating that space. What is happening is that the institutional framework which is required for a democracy — Parliament, a free press, the judiciary — the idea of mobilisation... these are all getting constrained,” he said.  

Rahul also claimed that he has been warned by Intelligence Bureau officers about his phone conversations being recorded. “I myself had Pegasus on my phone... I have been called by Intelligence officers who tell me, ‘be careful of what you are saying on the phone because we are recording the stuff’. This is the constant pressure that we feel,” he said.

Showing a photograph of a protest by Opposition leaders in front of Parliament House, Rahul said Opposition voices have been muffled and they have been arrested for raising issues. “That picture is taken in front of Parliament House. That is where a group of Opposition MPs were talking about certain issues and we were just put in jail,” he added.

Reacting to Rahul’s accusations, Union minister Anurag Thakur wondered what prevented him and other Congress leaders from submitting their phones to a Supreme Court-appointed technical committee that probed the Pegasus snooping issue. “Pegasus is not in Rahul Gandhi’s phone but in his mind,” he added.

BJP’s Tom Vadakkan said Rahul may have made such remarks to hog headlines. “What we can say for his hallucinations. Who is interested in his conversations? If he makes his MoU with China public, we will be interested,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Pegasus Snoopgate
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp