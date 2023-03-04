CRPF strengthens security for Kashmiri Pandits after attack

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in south Kashmir by militants in yet another incident of targetted attacks, concrete security arrangements are being put in place for the safety of the minorities in the region and their security will be ensured at all costs, a senior CRPF officer said on Friday.

Inspector General of CRPF (Operations), Kashmir, M S Bhatia told reporters that the paramilitary force has strengthened the pickets set up for the protection of the minority communities in the Valley.

“We conduct regular inspections and send consistent alerts to our minority pickets,” he said. Sanjay Sharma, a bank guard, was shot dead by militants a few yards away from his residence at Achan village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The incident had led to panic among the Pandits living in the Valley.

The police officer said that every effort was made to provide security to all minorities in south Kashmir.“We remain in constant touch with them. Concrete arrangements are being put in place for their security and it will be ensured at all costs,” he said.

After Sharma’s killing, the security in the areas which are home to the minority community in the Valley has been strengthened. The patrolling by the police, paramilitary forces and Army men has been increased in the areas where minority community members dwell and night patrolling by security forces is also being conducted in these areas.

The forces have also set up temporary checkpoints in the areas where the minority community members reside and armoured vehicles remain deployed there to ward off any militant attacks.

Patrolling increased in sensitive areas

The patrolling by the police, paramilitary forces and Army men have been increased in the areas where minority community members dwell and night patrolling by security forces is also being conducted in these areas. The forces have also set up temporary checkpoints in the areas where the minority community members reside.

