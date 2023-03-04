Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Sisodia before court
The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.
NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday produced former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a court here.
#WATCH | Arrested former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his 5-day CBI custody pic.twitter.com/EJQgFo0KIs— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023
There was heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
The supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the premises and raised slogans.
The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody granted on Monday and is likely to seek his custodial interrogation.
