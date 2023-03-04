Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier was against over implementation of the old pensions, but after a series of defeats of his party in MLC and Kasaba by-elections, Fadnavis has said that he is positive about the scheme and assuredly check how it can be implemented.

Speaking in the Maharashtra state legislative council, DCM Devendra Fadnavis said that those who were in power in the last 17 years, are asking them about old pensions scheme implementations. He said this OPS is not the subject of the elections but pertained to the state and its financial stability.

“The salary and pensions expenditure in our states will go up to 68 per cent. We are against the implementation of the old pensions scheme, but while taking such big decisions we have to also check our corpus. Whether it is really worth it or it puts a heavy burden? After the budget session, I will have a meeting of all government employee associations that are demanding the OPS. We are positive about it."

"These organisations have also prepared some plans for them, we will check their plans also if it is viable then that can be accepted. We will have a meeting with stakeholders," the deputy chief minister informed the House.

“The pensions in Maharashtra stopped in 2005, so the people who joined the state government will retire in 2025 if 20 years of service is considered. We are now in 2023, we still have time to discuss and check what can be done for these employees. We are serious about it. We will try how to solve this issue. What can be an alternative for it,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

He said as per the opposition’s demand he can promise to fulfil this popular demand, but this decision will have an impact not today, but in the year 2028.

“Besides, it will have a major adverse impact in the year 2032. So, we should not hurry while making such announcements that will have a long-term impact on our state finance. After 2028, 2.50 lakh people will retire so these people's pensions will add more burden. We need to spend money on developments, roads, bridges, scholarships for oppressed classes etc so all factors are there,” he added.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis in the winter session of the Maharashtra state assembly in Nagpur said that the old pensions scheme will put the burden of Rs 1.10 lakh crore to state exchequer. He at that time refused to implement the OPS saying it will lead the state towards bankruptcy.

Opposition particularly Congress has been demanding the OPS in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that the Congress party has successfully implemented the OPS in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and even in Himachal Pravesh as well. “We are committed to helping government employees in their retirement age. Each one should live a decent life. If Congress comes into power, we will surely implement it,” Patole said.

