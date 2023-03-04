Home Nation

India signs USD 1-bn loan pact with World Bank to boost healthcare infra

World Bank estimates says India’s life expectancy at 69.8 in 2020, up from 58 in 1990s, is higher than the average for the income level.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

World Bank (File photo| AP)

World Bank (File photo| AP)

By monica yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Friday signed an agreement with the World Bank for two complementary loans of USD 500 million each to further strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the country. The loan pact for USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 8,200 crore) will help the flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to improve public healthcare infrastructure across the country.

As per the World Bank, one of the two loans will prioritise health service delivery in seven states – Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The pact was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and World Bank India country director Auguste Tano Kouam’.

“The pandemic brought to the fore the urgent need for pandemic preparedness and health system strengthening around the world and was a stark reminder that pandemic preparedness is a global public good,” said Auguste Tano Kouam’. The two projects are supporting India’s decision to increase the resilience and preparedness of the country’s health systems against future pandemics, the World Bank statement said.

World Bank estimates say India’s life expectancy at 69.8 in 2020, up from 58 in the 1990s, is higher than the average for the income level.

In addition, the under-five mortality rate (36 per 1,000 live births), infant mortality rate (30 per 1,000 live births) and maternal mortality ratio (103 per 100,000 live births) are all close to the average for India’s income level, reflecting significant achievements in access to skilled birth attendance, immunisations and other priority services.

However, the pandemic has underscored the need for revitalising reforming, and developing capacity for core public health functions, as well as for improving the quality and comprehensiveness of health service delivery, the World Bank said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Bank Healthcare Healthcare Infrastructure
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp