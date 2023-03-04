Jharkhand government tables Rs 1, 16, 418 crore budget for FY 2023-24

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Government on Friday tabled a budget of Rs 1, 16, 418 crores for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly. Calling it ‘Hamin Kar Budget’ (our own budget), Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said that this budget will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the poor, Dalit, tribal, farmer and labourers, minorities, youths and elderly as well.

Notably, in order to include the common man in the formulation of the budget for the financial year 2023-24, Jharkhand Government launched a portal called ‘Hamin Kar Budget’ and a mobile app and sought the common man’s suggestions on it. The suggestions given by people were incorporated while preparing the budgetary allocations.

Explaining the salient features of this budget, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon informed that for the first time, the budgetary estimates for the next financial year are 15 per cent higher than the previous budget.

“We have tabled a budget of Rs 1, 16, 418 crores for the financial year 2023-24 which is 15 per cent more than the budget tabled last year. During 2022-23, the budget of Rs 1, 01, 101 crores was tabled in the Assembly,” said Oraon. The budget never increased the 10 per cent mark during the earlier governments, he added.

Oraon also claimed that, through better financial management, Jharkhand has succeeded in keeping the fiscal deficit below 1 per cent in the year 2021-22 and as a result, the debt-GDP ratio of the state has improved.

According to Oraon, during the last three years, there has been a regular decline in the establishment expenses and growth in plan expenses which is a positive sign.

“It means, if we spend less in the establishment, we will be able to save money for plans which will ultimately be used for developmental purposes,” said Oraon.

During 2019-20, the establishment-plan ratio was 47:53 and remained 43:57 in 2022-23, while 39:61 has been proposed for 2023-24, he added. “It indicates that the State Government is giving more importance to developmental works by decreasing the establishment expenditure,” said Oraon.

The government has brought many innovative schemes that will pave the way for rapid economic growth in the state, the minister added.

There is also a provision to provide two-wheelers to the Manki, Munda and Dakua to discharge their judicial, administrative and economic activities in rural areas in the financial year 2023-24.

Interestingly, since no legislation in Parliament scrapped, amended or modified to define the constitutional status of the Wilkinson Rule till date, the Manki-Munda system is still functional in Kolhan region, comprising West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, mostly for revenue

collection.

The finance minister also announced that schemes worth Rs 50 crore will also be launched to encourage millet production in the state. In addition to that, there is also a provision to start air ambulance service for the common people on subsidized rates from the next financial year, he said.

The Opposition parties, however, walked out from the Assembly when the finance minister was delivering his budget speech saying that the government has disappointed 3.25 crore people of this by tabling a budget of ‘no substance.’

