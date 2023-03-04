Legal vocation patriarchal and feudal, says CJI
Published: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM | Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM
NEW DELHI: Highlighting the problem of trolling “in an age where people are short on their patience and tolerance”, CJI D Y Chandrachud on Friday said that this is because people are unwilling to accept opinions and perspectives that are different from their own.
“Everything that we do – and believe me, as judges we are no exception to this – you face the threat of being trolled by someone who doesn’t share your point of view. We live in an age today where people are short on their tolerance – which has reminded me to be brief -– but people are also short on their tolerance because we are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from our own,” the CJI said.
