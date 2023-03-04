Home Nation

Legal vocation patriarchal and feudal, says CJI

Delivering a speech at the American Bar Association (ABA) India Conference 2023, Chandrachud called the legal profession patriarchal and feudal while voicing the need for reform in the same.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the problem of trolling “in an age where people are short on their patience and tolerance”, CJI D Y Chandrachud on Friday said that this is because people are unwilling to accept opinions and perspectives that are different from their own.

“Everything that we do – and believe me, as judges we are no exception to this – you face the threat of being trolled by someone who doesn’t share your point of view. We live in an age today where people are short on their tolerance – which has reminded me to be brief -– but people are also short on their tolerance because we are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from our own,” the CJI said.

Delivering a speech at the American Bar Association (ABA) India Conference 2023, Chandrachud called the legal profession patriarchal and feudal while voicing the need for reform in the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DY Chandrachud Patriarchy
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp