Maha Class 12 math paper leaked 30 mins before exam

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has announced a probe into the Class 12 board mathematics paper leak 30 minutes before the examination on Friday. State school minister Deepak Kesarkar announced a probe after the Opposition raised the issue in the Assembly session.

The question paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate examination was allegedly leaked in Buldhana’s Sinkhed Raja town. The images of the question paper immediately went viral on social media.

The State Board swung into action and has sent its team to Buldhana for a primary inquiry and plans to file a police complaint seeking to trace the origin of the images. Ajit Pawar, the LoP said, “No one should play with students’ life. The people who are involved in this should be punished.”

