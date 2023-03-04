Railways to adapt AI, tech for modernisation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday strongly pitched for the wider use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing technology to bring rapid transformation in the Railways.

Vaishnaw, who is himself a technocrat-turned-politician, emphasised that the Railways should lead the change by adopting new technologies and innovation. He was addressing a technical seminar held on ‘Reimagining Indian Railways: Harnessing the power of data analytics for integrated transportation’.

Dwelling upon various technological advancements, the minister said, “The present government, led by PM Narendra Modi, is clear in its objective for clear focus, intent, flexibility, open-mindedness and sense of purpose to do things which are in the larger interest of the country.” He also said that the Railways is making a rapid change in services by adopting various latest technologies.

