Stellar healthcare professionals helped India defeat COVID-19: Mandaviya 

Published: 04th March 2023 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faith in the Indian scientific community and stellar healthcare professionals across the country helped India conquer "unsurmountable challenges" during the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said India set an exemplary pro-vaccination Covid management model when other countries were struggling with vaccine hesitancy.

Mandaviya was speaking at the release of a book -- titled 'India's Vaccine Growth Story-From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri' -- authored by Sajjan Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry, at Pragati Maidan here.

"The combination of Narendra Modi's faith in the Indian scientific community and the stellar healthcare professionals across the country led India to conquer unsurmountable challenges to achieve a feat no country has before, catering not just to its own nation, but supplying life-saving vaccines worldwide, all in due time," the health minister said.

Lauding the unwavering dedication of healthcare professionals, Mandaviya said, "India administered 2.2 billion doses as a part of the world's largest Covid vaccination drive without any shortages across the nation resulting in saving 3.4 million lives."

He also encouraged writers to inculcate research-based documentation that would lend a voice to India's treasure of traditions and heritage that lay dormant and forgotten.

