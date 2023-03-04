Home Nation

World's first bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari

Published: 04th March 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

bamboo crash barrier , cMaharashtra highway

200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra (Photo | Nitin Gadkari @Twitter)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said a 200-meter-long bamboo crash barrier has been installed on a highway connecting Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra, which he termed as the "world's first" such exercise.

Calling it a "remarkable achievement" for the country and its bamboo sector, he said this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns.

In a tweet, Gadkari said, "An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving #AatmanirbharBharat has been made with the development of the world's first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier, which has been installed on the Vani-Warora Highway."

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this bamboo crash barrier has been christened as "Bahu Balli".

"It underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions, such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur, Indore, and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress," the minister said in another tweet.

Gadkari said the recycling value of bamboo barriers is 50-70 per cent, while that of steel barriers is 30-50 per cent.

"The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcoa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE). This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath," he said.

Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself, making it an even more significant milestone," Gadkari added.

