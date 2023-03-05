Home Nation

Girl HIV positive after doc uses same syringe, claim kin; explanation sought from UP medical college

On Saturday, the parents of the girl admitted to the hospital complained to District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal that several children were given injections from the same syringe.

Published: 05th March 2023 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a syringe.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

ETAH/LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Saturday said an explanation has been sought from the principal of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Government Medical College in Etah over reports that a child tested HIV positive after a doctor used the same syringe on several patients.

He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter.

On Saturday, the parents of the girl admitted to the hospital complained to District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal that several children were given injections from the same syringe.

Relatives of the girl, admitted to the hospital on February 20, claimed that when the child was found to be HIV-positive health workers forced her out of the hospital in the night.

The district magistrate, who ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident, when asked about it, said that after getting the complaint, an investigation was instituted and handed over to the chief medical officer (CMO).

Etah CMO Umesh Kumar Tripathi said he has come to know about the alleged incident and the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into it.

The report will be sent to the district magistrate after the probe gets over, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, in a tweet, said, "Taking immediate cognizance of the incident related to the doctor injecting several patients with the same syringe in the medical college, Etah, and getting the test report of a child as HIV positive, an explanation has been sought from the principal of the medical college." 

"If any doctor is found guilty, strict action will be taken against him," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV positive
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp