Girl HIV positive after doc uses same syringe, claim kin; explanation sought from UP medical college

By PTI

ETAH/LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak Saturday said an explanation has been sought from the principal of Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi Government Medical College in Etah over reports that a child tested HIV positive after a doctor used the same syringe on several patients.

He said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter.

On Saturday, the parents of the girl admitted to the hospital complained to District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal that several children were given injections from the same syringe.

Relatives of the girl, admitted to the hospital on February 20, claimed that when the child was found to be HIV-positive health workers forced her out of the hospital in the night.

The district magistrate, who ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident, when asked about it, said that after getting the complaint, an investigation was instituted and handed over to the chief medical officer (CMO).

Etah CMO Umesh Kumar Tripathi said he has come to know about the alleged incident and the district magistrate has ordered an inquiry into it.

The report will be sent to the district magistrate after the probe gets over, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, in a tweet, said, "Taking immediate cognizance of the incident related to the doctor injecting several patients with the same syringe in the medical college, Etah, and getting the test report of a child as HIV positive, an explanation has been sought from the principal of the medical college."

"If any doctor is found guilty, strict action will be taken against him," he said.

