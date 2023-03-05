Home Nation

Maharashtra: Two held for luring woman with job, 'selling' her into Oman sex racket

The Thane woman was allowed to leave and come to India in August last year after she arranged Rs 1.65 lakh, which was given to agents there.

Published: 05th March 2023 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Two persons were arrested for allegedly luring a woman from Maharashtra's Thane district with a job in the Gulf kingdom of Oman and handing her over to sex racket operators there, a police official said on Sunday.

The 43-year-old single mother came across an advertisement on an online job portal and applied, after which the accused contacted her with several offers, including one for which she was sent to Oman in July last year, Kashimira police station senior inspector Sandeep Kadam said.

"Once she reached there, she was taken to a bungalow from the airport. She realised a sex racket was being operated there. When she tried to escape, she was beaten up. The two agents here who sent her to Oman started giving her evasive replies," he said.

"The woman realised the two agents, who have an office in Navi Mumbai, had taken Rs 3 lakh from their Oman counterparts to send her. She was allowed to leave and come to India in August last year after she arranged Rs 1.65 lakh, which was given to agents there," he added.

On the complaint of the woman, the two accused were recently arrested and further probe into this racket is underway, he added.

