MP: Principal, teacher, priest, nun booked after schoolgirls complain of assault, molestation

"The caretaker of the school, who is a 40-year-old priest, has been booked for overlooking the complaints of the girls, while the nun (35) has been charged with beating the girls. "

Published: 05th March 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

cops, police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DINDORI:  A priest, a nun as well as the principal and guest teacher of a school in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh were booked on the complaint of some girl students that they were beaten up and molested, a police official said on Sunday.

The 40-year-old principal and 35-year-old guest teacher were booked on Saturday night under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"The caretaker of the school, who is a 40-year-old priest, has been booked for overlooking the complaints of the girls, while the nun (35) has been charged with beating the girls. Only the principal has been arrested as yet," he added.

The school, situated in Junwani, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, is run by Jabalpur Diocesan Education Society (JDES) of the Roman Catholic community, he said.

"Action was taken after MP Child Protection Department members and officials visited the school," the SP said.

Jabalpur RC Diocese Bishop Gerald Almeida could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

