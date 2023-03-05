Home Nation

Widows of 3 CRPF jawans killed in 2019 Pulwama terror attack seek permission to end own lives

Published: 05th March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Widows of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling its promises made to them and sought permission from Governor Kalraj Mishra to end their own lives, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said on Saturday.

Meena has been sitting on a dharna here with the family members of the martyrs for the last few days.

He along with the wives of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack went to Raj Bhawan to hand over a representation to the governor.

After coming out from Raj Bhawan, they started moving towards the chief minister's residence and were stopped by the police.

Meena alleged that police personnel pushed the women in which Manju Jat, the widow of Rohitashav Lamba got injured and was admitted to the hospital.

The BJP leader said that instead of fulfilling the demands of the families of the martyrs, the state government was taking recourse to "dictatorship".

"The police misbehaved with them even when they were protesting at the assembly gate recently," he alleged.

Meena and the family members of the Pulwama terror attack martyrs handed over the representation in Raj Bhawan in which Manju Jat, Madhubala, Sundari Devi and Renu Singh sought permission for euthanasia.

Meena is sitting at dharna at Shaheed Smarak with the family members of the martyrs.

