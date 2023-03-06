Home Nation

Akhilesh indicates SP may contest Amethi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Amethi parliamentary seat, which was considered a Congress pocket borough, is presently represented by BJP's Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses the party supporters during his visit to Amethi, on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday indicated his party could field a candidate in the next election from the high-profile Amethi seat, which it used to leave for the Congress.

Yadav, who visited Amethi on Sunday for the wedding of influential party leader and former UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati's daughter, gave the indication in a tweet in Hindi.

"I was deeply saddened to see the plight of poor women in Amethi. VIPs have always won and lost here, yet the condition is like this here so what to say about the rest of the state," he tweeted, along with two photographs of women sitting on the ground during his visit.

"Next time Amethi will not elect big people but people with big hearts. SP takes a pledge to eradicate poverty from Amethi," he added.

The Amethi parliamentary seat, which was considered a Congress pocket borough, is presently represented by BJP leader Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

On Sunday too, Yadav had hit out at the BJP. Without taking the name of Union minister Irani, he asked the people of the constituency to defeat her in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"The 'cylinder waali' is the MP from this place. Definitely defeat her," he said.

"Earlier, the BJP people used to carry a cylinder on their head. Today, inflation is at an all-time high, but they have no answer," Yadav added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Amethi Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Smriti Irani Congress
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp