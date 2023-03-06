Five held as Punjab jail clash video goes viral

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five prison department officials, including the Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, located in Tarn Taran district, for negligence and alleged connivance with jail inmates for a video for which seven jail officials have already been suspended.

In the video, which went viral on Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Sachin Bhiwani and his associates are seen celebrating the murder of Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna -- gangsters associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in a gang-war that took place between the two groups in the jail premises on February 26.

The clip also showed the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty cops nearby. The five arrested officials were identified as Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Joginder Singh and Harchand Singh. The other two suspended jail officials are Additional Jail Superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and Head Constable Savinder Singh.

An FIR had been lodged under the Information Technology Act, Prisons Act and IPC sections against concerned officials. The accused jail inmates will be brought on production warrant for further investigations, IGP (HQ) SS Gill said. He said that after the incident, the authorities had already segregated the accused and shifted them to different jails.

Gang war in Goindwal Sahib central jail on Feb 26

Five prison department officials, including the Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, have been arrested for a video in which Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Sachin Bhiwani and his aides are seen celebrating the murder of two gangsters, who were involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, in a clash between the two groups in the jail on February 26.

