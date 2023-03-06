Home Nation

Five held as Punjab jail clash video goes viral

The clip also showed the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty cops nearby.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested five prison department officials, including the Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, located in Tarn Taran district, for negligence and alleged connivance with jail inmates for a video for which seven jail officials have already been suspended.

In the video, which went viral on Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Sachin Bhiwani and his associates are seen celebrating the murder of Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna -- gangsters associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang who were allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in a gang-war that took place between the two groups in the jail premises on February 26. 

The clip also showed the gangsters pointing to the bodies lying on the floor with some on-duty cops nearby. The five arrested officials were identified as Jail Superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Joginder Singh and Harchand Singh. The other two suspended jail officials are Additional Jail Superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and Head Constable Savinder Singh.

An FIR had been lodged under the Information Technology Act, Prisons Act and IPC sections against concerned officials. The accused jail inmates will be brought on production warrant for further investigations, IGP (HQ) SS Gill said. He said that after the incident, the authorities had already segregated the accused and shifted them to different jails. 

Gang war in Goindwal Sahib central jail on Feb 26 
Five prison department officials, including the Superintendent of Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, have been arrested for a video in which Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Sachin Bhiwani and his aides are seen celebrating the murder of two gangsters, who were involved in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, in a clash between the two groups in the jail on February 26. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Arrest Jail clash
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp