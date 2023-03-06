Home Nation

Government to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parliament session: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said the Modi government has been at the forefront of taking various steps, especially in creating "ease of living" for common citizens.

Published: 06th March 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government would push a bill in the Parliament session, which will resume on March 13, to repeal 65 more obsolete laws and other such provisions.

Addressing the 23rd Commonwealth Law Conference in Goa, the minister informed that more than 4.98 crore cases are pending in various courts in India and the pendency would be handled using technology, with a "paperless judiciary" being the ultimate aim of the government.

"Today, in every part of our country, every citizen is a beneficiary of the welfare steps taken by the Government of India. As a welfare state, it is very important that we listen to every individual," he said.

Rijiju said the Modi government has been at the forefront of taking various steps, especially in creating "ease of living" for common citizens.

"Policies of the government regarding the ease of living are successful," he said. 

The law minister said the government believes that laws are for the people and if laws become obstacles and compliances become a burden on the lives of people, then such provisions must be done away with.

"In the last eight-and-a-half years, we have removed 1,486 obsolete and redundant laws. In the ongoing budget session, which will resume on March 13, I am going to push a bill to remove another 65 bills (laws) and other provisions that are obsolete," he added. 

Rijiju said the government wants a reduction in the pendency of the cases.

"More than 4 crore 98 lakh cases are pending in various courts of India. It is not easy to reduce the pendency simply because new cases are double the number of cases being disposed of. Indian Judges are working extraordinarily hard but it is becoming more challenging," he added.

The minister said, in normal circumstances, a judge handles 50-60 cases a day on average.

"Some judges have disposed of 200 cases in a day but the pendency of cases is on the rise".

Rijiju said the government is using technology to handle this situation.

"We have started e-courts and special projects-phase III our ultimate target is to make Indian Judiciary paperless," he said, adding that the government is also exploring other dispute redressal mechanisms like arbitration and mediation.

"Very soon we will be able to push through Mediation Bill so that mediation and arbitration can be institutionalized in the country," he added.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present during the inauguration of the five-day conference on Monday.

Representatives from 52 countries are participating in the event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Parliament session Commonwealth Law Conference
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp