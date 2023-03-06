In poll year, Chhattisgarh govt announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in Budget

Home Nation

Published: 06th March 2023 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:53 PM

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Monday presented the annual budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and announced to give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Finance portfolio, also announced a hike in the monthly honorariums of anganwadi workers, home guards, village kotwars and others.

The Congress government has tried to cater to youths, farmers, labourers, women and employees in the election year.

The state will go to polls later this year.

On the urban transport front, the government has proposed a Lite metro project between Raipur and Durg.

"A new scheme to give allowance to the unemployed will be launched. Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month," Baghel told the Assembly.

A provision of Rs 250 crore has been made in the budget (for this purpose), he added.

The monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers and sahayika (assistants) will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 and from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000, respectively, he said.

Similarly, mini-anganwadi workers will be given an honorarium of Rs 7,500 instead of the existing Rs 4,500, he said.

The CM also announced an increment in the honorarium given to village Kotwaras based on the size of the area where they serve.

