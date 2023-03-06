Home Nation

Jharkhand CM's Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka shunted after BJP charges

The Jharkhand Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language Department issued a notification in this regard late in the evening on Sunday. 

Published: 06th March 2023

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Hours after BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi released a video clip of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka signing files, allegedly sitting in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary, he was removed from the post. Ekka has been appointed Principal Secretary in  Panchayati Raj Department.

Notably, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi released a video clip on Sunday, making allegations that they belong to Vishal Chowdhary's office located near Argora Chowk in Ranchi. In the video, Rajiv Arun Ekka is seen handling government files while sitting in the office of Vishal Chowdhary.

Vishal Chaudhary's name hit the headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided his hideouts in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Babulal Marandi had demanded the removal of Ekka from the post and he was
transferred late in the evening.

