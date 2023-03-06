Jharkhand CM's Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka shunted after BJP charges

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Hours after BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi released a video clip of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka signing files, allegedly sitting in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary, he was removed from the post. Ekka has been appointed Principal Secretary in Panchayati Raj Department.

The Jharkhand Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language Department issued a notification in this regard late in the evening on Sunday.

Notably, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi released a video clip on Sunday, making allegations that they belong to Vishal Chowdhary's office located near Argora Chowk in Ranchi. In the video, Rajiv Arun Ekka is seen handling government files while sitting in the office of Vishal Chowdhary.

Hours later BJP LPL @yourBabulal Marandi released a video clip of #Jharkhand CM's Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka signing files, allegedly sitting in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary, Ekka was removed from the post.

@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/qAkhEbsDtC — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) March 6, 2023

Vishal Chaudhary's name hit the headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided his hideouts in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Babulal Marandi had demanded the removal of Ekka from the post and he was

transferred late in the evening.

RANCHI: Hours after BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi released a video clip of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka signing files, allegedly sitting in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary, he was removed from the post. Ekka has been appointed Principal Secretary in Panchayati Raj Department. The Jharkhand Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language Department issued a notification in this regard late in the evening on Sunday. Notably, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi released a video clip on Sunday, making allegations that they belong to Vishal Chowdhary's office located near Argora Chowk in Ranchi. In the video, Rajiv Arun Ekka is seen handling government files while sitting in the office of Vishal Chowdhary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hours later BJP LPL @yourBabulal Marandi released a video clip of #Jharkhand CM's Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka signing files, allegedly sitting in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary, Ekka was removed from the post.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/qAkhEbsDtC — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) March 6, 2023 Vishal Chaudhary's name hit the headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided his hideouts in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Babulal Marandi had demanded the removal of Ekka from the post and he was transferred late in the evening.