Minimum fee for VIP darshan at Char Dham

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government is focusing on making elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims for the Char Dham Yatra starting next month. The administration will deploy protocol officers and Badri Kedar Temple Committee nodal officers for the convenience of state guests and dignitaries for the Yatra, according to sources. However, the elaborate arrangements will not pose any trouble for the common devotees visiting the shrine. According to sources, this time VIP and VVIP pilgrims will be charged a minimum fee for Darshan in Kedarnath. This system will start as soon as the portals open under the new SOP. Meanwhile, Badrinath Kedar Temple Committee Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh told this daily, “The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee is preparing guidelines for darshan in the Kedarnath Yatra starting April 25. Under this, there has been a discussion about the deployment of separate officers for VVIPs, VIPs. Full care will be taken to ensure that common devotees do not face problems.