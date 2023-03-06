Principal among four held for abuse of girl students in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh
The incident came to light on Saturday, when a team of the MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights was inspecting schools in Dindori district.
Published: 06th March 2023 09:02 AM | Last Updated: 06th March 2023 09:02 AM
BHOPAL: A case has been registered against four persons, including the principal of a residential missionary school, following allegations of molestation and physical torture of school’s girl students by school staff in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.
One of the accused, the residential school’s principal Nan Singh Yadav, has been arrested, while three other accused (one of them being a woman), including a priest, a nun and a guest teacher are on the run.
At least seven-eight girl students complained that they were subjected to corporal punishment by a nun. They also alleged that a male guest teacher often molested them and that they weren’t given proper food and stay at the school-cum-hostel.