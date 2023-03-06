Home Nation

Principal among four held for abuse of girl students in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A case has been registered against four persons, including the principal of a residential missionary school, following allegations of molestation and physical torture of school’s girl students by school staff in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh.

One of the accused, the residential school’s principal Nan Singh Yadav, has been arrested, while three other accused (one of them being a woman), including a priest, a nun and a guest teacher are on the run.
The incident came to light on Saturday, when a team of the MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights was inspecting schools in the Dindori district.

At least seven-eight girl students complained that they were subjected to corporal punishment by a nun. They also alleged that a male guest teacher often molested them and that they weren’t given proper food and stay at the school-cum-hostel.

