Home Nation

Record 2.5 lakh tourists visit Kashmir in two months

The tourists not only thronged the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg but Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which used to be empty during winter, also witnessed a good footfall of tourists.

Published: 06th March 2023 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir snow

A tourist clicks a picture of a frozen waterfall at the Drung area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The tourists have kept their date with the picturesque Kashmir even during the harsh winter and a record 2.5 lakh tourists visited the Valley in the first two months of this year.

Bollywood has also returned to Kashmir and actors Ranvir Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy with shoots in snow-covered Gulmarg for their upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”.

Director of Tourism Kashmir, Fazl-ul-Haseeb told The New Indian Express that the tourist inflow to the Valley during the winter has been very good.

The tourists not only thronged the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg but Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which used to be empty during winter, also witnessed a good footfall of tourists this winter.

Haseeb said over 2.56 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir in the first two months of this year, which is a record.

“About 1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in January and 1.29 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in February,” he said, adding they are hopeful of a bumper tourist season this year.

Last year 163154 tourists visited the Valley during January-February.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said there has been good tourist footfall and the ski resort of Gulmarg is packed till March-end.

“We are receiving queries from the intending travellers and there is an expectation that like 2022 this year too will witness a good tourist season,” he said.

Qari said the houseboats, which used to be closed in October after the onset of winter, had good occupancy during the winter this year.

The foreign tourists from South East Asia including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia also visited Kashmir during the first two months of this year, he said.

Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) president Bashir Ahmad Bhat said there has been good tourist footfall in the Valley during the 2022 and 2023 winter.   

He said the hotels in Srinagar are at present witnessing 70-75 per cent occupancy and they hope that Kashmir will receive tourist inflow to its full potential this year.

The tourist arrivals are likely to pick up with the opening of Asia’s largest Tulip garden in Srinagar by the end of this month. Last year, an all-time high of 2.7 million tourists including 3.65 lakh tourists visited the Valley.

Meanwhile, Bollywood is also keeping its date with picturesque Kashmir and filmmakers are visiting the place to shoot their movies here.

At present, actors Ranvir Singh and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Valley.

A song from the film will be shot in snow-covered Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Srinagar.

While Alia has already shot in Kashmir for a few movies including the ‘Student Of The Year’, it is the maiden film shooting for Ranvir in Valley.

Last year, prominent filmmaker Onir shot in Gurez, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, for his Chahiye Thoda Pyaar movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourists Kashmir Ranvir Singh Alia Bhatt
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp