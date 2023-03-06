Silver coins discovered at Bengal village, dwellers go on looting spree

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Villagers in Bindol in North Dinajpur in West Bengal got lucky on Friday when a bowl stashed with silver coins from the mid-19th century surfaced from a roadside ditch where some digging works were going on to construct a small bridge.

Labourers while digging a roadside ditch discovered a bowl stashed with silver coins from the mid-19th century. As the news of the bowl spread like wildfire, hundreds of locals rushed and looted the coins. Only a few coins could be recovered by the local police when they reached the spot.

According to police, the incident took place at Bindol village. ‘’Many development works are being carried out before the upcoming panchayat elections. At Bindol, a small bridge was being constructed and for this labourers were digging the roadside ditch to collect additional soil required for the work,’’ said an officer of a local police station.

As the workers continued for two hours and kept digging the ditch, they discovered a sealed bowl. ‘’They opened it up to be surprised that the container was full of silver coins with years of the 19th century inscribed on it. The workers started shouting in joy which drew the attention of others, both working on the project and people passing by,’’ said the officer.

As the news spread fast, residents from Bindol village rushed to the spot within minutes and started collecting the coins as much as possible. ’We were informed late. The place is 20-minute drive from the police station. When we arrived there, the villagers left after looting the coins. We searched the place and collected three coins where 1816, 1862 and 1877 were inscribed as years,’’ said the officer.

The police said the coins would be sent to the Archaeological Survey of India to assess the antique value of the coins. Police also said they were conducting a probe into the looting.

